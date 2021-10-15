-
Cam Davis putts well in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Cam Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cam Davis hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 377-yard par-4 first. This moved Cam Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Davis hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
Davis got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Davis hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
