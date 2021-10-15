In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Byeong Hun An's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, An had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, An's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, An's his second shot went 16 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, An hit an approach shot from 205 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.