Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 25th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Jordan Spieth and Seonghyeon Kim are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Koepka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Koepka hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Koepka's tee shot went 146 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th Koepka hit his tee shot 332 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Koepka's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.