Brian Harman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Brian Harman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 12th at 8 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 17 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Harman tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to 1 over for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Harman's 103 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
