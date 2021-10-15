-
Branden Grace finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Branden Grace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 69th at even par; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Grace hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Grace's 175 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.
