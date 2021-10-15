-
Alex Noren shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren holes 17-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Alex Noren hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 60th at 3 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 second, Noren missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Noren to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.
Noren tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Noren hit his 235 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
