In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Adam Scott hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 2nd at 13 under with Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 331 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Scott chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Scott's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Scott's tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Scott chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Scott hit an approach shot from 228 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Scott's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Scott had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 7 under for the round.