Abraham Ancer delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer holes for albatross at THE CJ CUP 2021
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Abraham Ancer holes out from 250 yards to make an albatross at the par-5 14th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Ancer finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 second, Abraham Ancer missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Abraham Ancer to even for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Ancer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ancer had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Ancer sank his 250 yard approach shot, carding a albatross for the hole. This moved Ancer to 7 under for the round.
