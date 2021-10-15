-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Aaron Wise in the second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wise finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the par-5 third, Aaron Wise chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Wise's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Wise chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
