Yoseop Seo shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Yoseop Seo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Seo finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Seo reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Seo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seo to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Seo had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Seo hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seo to even for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Seo had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Seo to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 11th, Seo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 12th, Seo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seo to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Seo's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 2 over for the round.
