Xander Schauffele comes back from a rocky start in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele's impressive chip leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schauffele finished his day tied for 39th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Xander Schauffele hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Schauffele had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
