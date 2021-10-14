Webb Simpson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 39th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Simpson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Simpson's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Simpson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.