-
-
Viktor Hovland delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Viktor Hovland chips it tight to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Hovland finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 324 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Viktor Hovland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Hovland hit his tee shot 325 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
-
-