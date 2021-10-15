-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Tyrrell Hatton in the first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton holes long putt for eagle at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 42-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hatton finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Tyrrell Hatton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Tyrrell Hatton to even-par for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
Hatton hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt for eagle. This put Hatton at 5 under for the round.
