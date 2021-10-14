-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Tony Finau in the first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 14, 2021
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Tony Finau hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Finau finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tony Finau hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Tony Finau to 2 under for the round.
Finau missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
