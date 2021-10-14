-
-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood sinks 19-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Tommy Fleetwood makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fleetwood had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.
-
-