Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoge at even-par for the round.
Hoge hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
