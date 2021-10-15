-
Talor Gooch shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gooch had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Gooch's 80 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Gooch chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
