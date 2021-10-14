-
Sungjae Im putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im gets up-and-down for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sungjae Im had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to even for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Im hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 2 under for the round.
Im stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 235-yard par-3 11th. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Im chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
