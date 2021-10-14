-
Sung Kang shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
