Stewart Cink posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Stewart Cink hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Cink finished his day tied for 39th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Stewart Cink chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept Stewart Cink at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cink had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Cink's 90 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
Cink hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
