Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
Kim got a bogey on the 377-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Kim's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
