Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 70th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Lowry's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lowry's 92 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.
Lowry got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.
