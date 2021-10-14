-
Sergio Garcia shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia's impressive second leads to eagle at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Sergio Garcia makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Sergio Garcia hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Garcia's 72 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to even-par for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Garcia chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
Garcia hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.
