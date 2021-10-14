-
Seonghyeon Kim shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Seonghyeon Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Kim's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 211 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
