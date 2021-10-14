-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 39th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-5 third, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Muñoz's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
Muñoz got a double bogey on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Muñoz's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 49 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
