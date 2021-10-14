-
Strong putting brings Scottie Scheffler a 6-under 66 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler sinks 14-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Scottie Scheffler makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Scottie Scheffler had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
Scheffler hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
