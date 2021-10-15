-
Sam Burns putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Burns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sam Burns had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
At the 10th, 508-yard par-4, Burns hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Burns to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Burns's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
