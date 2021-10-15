In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Henley's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Henley hit his 134 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Henley's 187 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Henley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 7 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Henley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at 6 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 17th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.