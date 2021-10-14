In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

At the 597-yard par-5 third, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, McIlroy hit his 126 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McIlroy at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McIlroy's 183 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

McIlroy tee shot went 249 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McIlroy hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 435-yard par-4 17th. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.