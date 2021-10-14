In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Robert Streb hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his day in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Robert Streb's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Streb hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 4 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streb had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 6 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 7 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Streb's tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Streb chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Streb's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 8 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Streb chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 9 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Streb hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 10 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Streb chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 11 under for the round.