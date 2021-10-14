-
-
Rickie Fowler delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Fowler finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Rickie Fowler's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Fowler hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fowler had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Fowler hit his 243 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.
-
-