-
-
Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Rasmus Hojgaard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 39th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Hojgaard hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.
On the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 3 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Hojgaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hojgaard to 3 under for the round.
-
-