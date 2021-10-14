-
Paul Casey shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 14, 2021
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, and Joohyung Kim; Robert Streb is in 1st at 10 under; and Cameron Smith, Hudson Swafford, Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas, and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Casey took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
Casey hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Casey chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
