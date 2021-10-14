-
Patton Kizzire comes back from a rocky start in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kizzire finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Patton Kizzire had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Kizzire's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kizzire's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Kizzire had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
