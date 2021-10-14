-
Patrick Reed comes back from a rocky start in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Reed hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reed finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
Patrick Reed missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
