Minkyu Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Minkyu Kim's near hole-out eagle on No. 1 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Minkyu Kim makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Minkyu Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under Robert Streb is in 1st at 9 under, Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 6 under, and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
