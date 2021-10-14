-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Max Homa in the first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Homa finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Max Homa hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
At the 597-yard par-5 third, Homa got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Homa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
-
-