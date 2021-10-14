-
Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
Highlights
Maverick McNealy sinks a 43-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Maverick McNealy makes a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under Robert Streb is in 1st at 9 under, Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 6 under, and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 5 under.
At the 377-yard par-4 first, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, McNealy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
