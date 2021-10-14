-
Matt Jones shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Jones hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Jones's tee shot went 225 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.
