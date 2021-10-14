-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
Marc Leishman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Leishman hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Leishman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
-
-