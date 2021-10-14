-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell and Cameron Smith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Hughes hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hughes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hughes's 71 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
