In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Glover finished his day tied for 39th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

Lucas Glover got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Glover's tee shot went 143 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Glover chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Glover's 174 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.