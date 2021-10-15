-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen reaches in two to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Oosthuizen's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Oosthuizen hit his next to the native area. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Oosthuizen had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
