Kevin Streelman shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green second, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.
