Kevin Na putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na rolls in 16-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Kevin Na makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Kevin Na hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Kevin Na's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Na chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Na had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
