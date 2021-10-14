  • Kevin Na putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Kevin Na makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na rolls in 16-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Kevin Na makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.