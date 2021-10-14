-
Kevin Kisner shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the par-5 sixth, Kisner chipped in his third shot from 37 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
