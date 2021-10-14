In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day in 2nd at 10 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Keith Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Mitchell's 76 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 6 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 7 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Mitchell's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 9 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 10 under for the round.