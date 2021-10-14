-
Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley drains 22-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Keegan Bradley makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Keegan Bradley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bradley had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bradley hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Bradley's tee shot went 232 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
