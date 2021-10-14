  • K.H. Lee shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

