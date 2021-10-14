-
K.H. Lee shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
K.H. Lee sinks 21-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
K.H. Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Lee's tee shot went 215 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
